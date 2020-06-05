All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

9008 N. 87th Way

9008 North 87th Way · No Longer Available
Location

9008 North 87th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
**7/1 AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous move-in ready home features low maintenance landscaping, 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, a spacious courtyard and a large storage room off the garage! Additional exterior amenities include a large private backyard, sparkling pebble tec pool and spa, covered patio, and a spacious courtyard. The perfect home for entertaining. Newer kitchen is comprised of solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, natural light and open floor plan result in the home feeling even larger than the square footage. Luxurious master bath features upgraded double sinks, step-in tile shower, and an enormous walk-in closet. This property is clean, cared for and ready for you to call home! Pool maintenance included in rent!! 2 pets under 40 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 N. 87th Way have any available units?
9008 N. 87th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 N. 87th Way have?
Some of 9008 N. 87th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 N. 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9008 N. 87th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 N. 87th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9008 N. 87th Way is pet friendly.
Does 9008 N. 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 9008 N. 87th Way offers parking.
Does 9008 N. 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 N. 87th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 N. 87th Way have a pool?
Yes, 9008 N. 87th Way has a pool.
Does 9008 N. 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 9008 N. 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 N. 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9008 N. 87th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
