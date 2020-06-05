9008 N. 87th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

**7/1 AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous move-in ready home features low maintenance landscaping, 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, a spacious courtyard and a large storage room off the garage! Additional exterior amenities include a large private backyard, sparkling pebble tec pool and spa, covered patio, and a spacious courtyard. The perfect home for entertaining. Newer kitchen is comprised of solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, natural light and open floor plan result in the home feeling even larger than the square footage. Luxurious master bath features upgraded double sinks, step-in tile shower, and an enormous walk-in closet. This property is clean, cared for and ready for you to call home! Pool maintenance included in rent!! 2 pets under 40 lbs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.