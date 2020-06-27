8993 E WOOD Drive

Amenities

**SEPT. 2ND NEW LOWER PRICE** Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus den or office 2 1/2 bath Home. *Almost 2500 Sq. Ft.*Large entryway, Oversize Great Roomor use as a Living & dining room.Family room with Fireplace.* Large Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast bar, Center Island, Granite Counters & Bay window, Newer Double Oven & cooktop* *Large Master Bedroom with fireplace & Door to the rear yard. Master Bath has Separate Shower, Oval Tub & Dual Sinks & Walk in Closet* *INTERIOR PAINTING COMPLETED 9/3/2019* *Lush rear Yard with large Pool with water Spillway**Full Pool & Landscape Service Included* Corner Lot & 3 car Garage***TWO NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY A/C UNITS JUST INSTALLED** *Spa Heater never been used, as is condition*