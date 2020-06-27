All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

8993 E WOOD Drive

8993 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8993 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**SEPT. 2ND NEW LOWER PRICE** Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus den or office 2 1/2 bath Home. *Almost 2500 Sq. Ft.*Large entryway, Oversize Great Roomor use as a Living & dining room.Family room with Fireplace.* Large Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast bar, Center Island, Granite Counters & Bay window, Newer Double Oven & cooktop* *Large Master Bedroom with fireplace & Door to the rear yard. Master Bath has Separate Shower, Oval Tub & Dual Sinks & Walk in Closet* *INTERIOR PAINTING COMPLETED 9/3/2019* *Lush rear Yard with large Pool with water Spillway**Full Pool & Landscape Service Included* Corner Lot & 3 car Garage***TWO NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY A/C UNITS JUST INSTALLED** *Spa Heater never been used, as is condition*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8993 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
8993 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8993 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 8993 E WOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8993 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8993 E WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8993 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8993 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8993 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8993 E WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 8993 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8993 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8993 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8993 E WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 8993 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8993 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8993 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8993 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
