Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8942 E Shangri La Rd
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

8942 E Shangri La Rd

8942 East Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

8942 East Shangri La Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cd5cd30ff ---- Just Minutes From Kierland Commons! Sitting in a Quiet Cul-de-Sac This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Loft & 2 Car Garage Has Lush, Grassy Front Yard. Kitchen Has Honey-Colored Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and All Appliances Included. Connects to Cozy Dining Room Which Opens onto Private, Easy to Maintain Backyard w/ Plenty of Room for Entertaining. Enormous Master Suite Has Room for Everything & Boasts Huge Walk In Closet & Dual Sinks. Loft Can Host Whatever Your Heart Desires. Don¯¿½??t Let This Beautiful Home Pass You By!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.75%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have any available units?
8942 E Shangri La Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have?
Some of 8942 E Shangri La Rd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 E Shangri La Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8942 E Shangri La Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 E Shangri La Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8942 E Shangri La Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8942 E Shangri La Rd offers parking.
Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8942 E Shangri La Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have a pool?
No, 8942 E Shangri La Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have accessible units?
No, 8942 E Shangri La Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 E Shangri La Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8942 E Shangri La Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

