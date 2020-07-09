8942 E Shangri La Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cd5cd30ff ---- Just Minutes From Kierland Commons! Sitting in a Quiet Cul-de-Sac This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Loft & 2 Car Garage Has Lush, Grassy Front Yard. Kitchen Has Honey-Colored Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and All Appliances Included. Connects to Cozy Dining Room Which Opens onto Private, Easy to Maintain Backyard w/ Plenty of Room for Entertaining. Enormous Master Suite Has Room for Everything & Boasts Huge Walk In Closet & Dual Sinks. Loft Can Host Whatever Your Heart Desires. Don¯¿½??t Let This Beautiful Home Pass You By!
Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.75%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Disposal Dryer Garage