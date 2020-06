Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful well kept Condominium. Has ample room for your family. Large great room with Dining area and an eat in Kitchen. The home has beautiful Salillo Tile through out. Large Master bedroom with attached ensuite and walk in closet. Second bedroom is large enough for an office or guestroom or both!Private patio with Built In BBQ. Back gate will take you on the walking path to the nearby community pool. Very nice neighborhood with walking paths, shopping and close to freeways.