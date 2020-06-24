8881 E GRAY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Impeccably remodeled home with over $100,000 in upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with Profile Series 36'' Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop, Hood, & double Wall Oven with Advantium(r) Technology, farm sink, spacious counter space & bar w/ plenty of seating. Bathrooms have raised vanities w/ quartzite and granite counter tops. Jacuzzi soaking tub in master. Enjoy the oversized pool w/ LED ColorLogic technology for color effects in the pool w/ countless lighting combinations; or relax by the Fire pit with multiple seating benches or relax under the deep patio; perfect for eves or days by the pool.