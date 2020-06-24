All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:25 PM

8881 E GRAY Road

8881 East Gray Road
Location

8881 East Gray Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Impeccably remodeled home with over $100,000 in upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with Profile Series 36'' Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop, Hood, & double Wall Oven with Advantium(r) Technology, farm sink, spacious counter space & bar w/ plenty of seating. Bathrooms have raised vanities w/ quartzite and granite counter tops. Jacuzzi soaking tub in master. Enjoy the oversized pool w/ LED ColorLogic technology for color effects in the pool w/ countless lighting combinations; or relax by the Fire pit with multiple seating benches or relax under the deep patio; perfect for eves or days by the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8881 E GRAY Road have any available units?
8881 E GRAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8881 E GRAY Road have?
Some of 8881 E GRAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8881 E GRAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
8881 E GRAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8881 E GRAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 8881 E GRAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8881 E GRAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 8881 E GRAY Road offers parking.
Does 8881 E GRAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8881 E GRAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8881 E GRAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 8881 E GRAY Road has a pool.
Does 8881 E GRAY Road have accessible units?
No, 8881 E GRAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8881 E GRAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8881 E GRAY Road has units with dishwashers.
