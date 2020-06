Amenities

ENJOY ALL OF THE AMENITIES OF THE PINNACLE PEAK AREA WHILE RESIDING IN THIS PICTURESQUE CONDO SET AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF THE MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS. PEACEFUL, QUIET END UNIT WITH PATIO OPEN TO BEAUTIFUL NATURAL DESERT. SMALL, INTIMATE COMMUNITY NEAR UPSCALE SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO ROUTE 101. NEWER TILE FLOORING AND CARPET. NEW LIVING RM FURNITURE 2019! NICELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR LONG OR SHORT TERM OCCUPANCY. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. NO PETS. OFF-SEASON ELECTRIC DEPOSIT $100/MO. OFF-SEASON BASIC CABLE IS $111/MO AND INTERNET IS $35/MO. FIREPLACE IS ELECTRIC/FAUX LOGS. SEASONAL RATE IS $3000 FOR JAN.