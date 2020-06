Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental close to everything. Check out this single level, Split Master, 4 bedroom home, 2 Baths and a 2 Car Garage! Large backyard with this 8,441 SF Lot. Separate family room and living room. Kitchen open to the family room and offers white cabinets and black appliances. Vaulted ceilings. Garage has direct access to the kitchen. Big Covered Patio and Desert Back yard.