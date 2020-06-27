All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

885 N GRANITE REEF Road

885 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

885 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Nicely furnished Scottsdale condo, sleeps 4. Quiet street conveniently located close to freeway, and airport (15 minutes). Close to shopping, restaurants, golf, spring training, casinos, entertainment, trails and all things Scottsdale. Equipped with household items, TV and wifi. A comfortable and convenient home to enjoy while while visiting the Valley of the Sun!$105 per night for months Dec, Jan, Feb. March is $210 per night. Rent and fees paid in full upon acceptance and before check in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
885 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 885 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
885 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
No, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer parking.
Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
No, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have a pool.
Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 885 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.
