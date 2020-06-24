All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:21 AM

8822 E RIMROCK Drive

8822 East Rimrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8822 East Rimrock Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pima Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent home on 1.5 acres with amazing views of McDowell Mountains perfect place to spend your vacation rental, or long term rental. Close to hiking, and minutes to shopping and restaurants and a short distance from the 101. The interior is open and bright with granite expanded kitchen island breakfast bar + tile both newly installed 2017 ideal for entertaining.Kitchen & family room overlooks the huge yard and pool and mountain views. There is a split master bedroom. Solar Panels recently installed save $$$ on energy bills.Energy Efficient Home.There is a 220 plug in garage for electric car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have any available units?
8822 E RIMROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have?
Some of 8822 E RIMROCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8822 E RIMROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8822 E RIMROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 E RIMROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive offers parking.
Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 E RIMROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8822 E RIMROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
