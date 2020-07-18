All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

8778 E Appaloosa Trl

8778 E Appaloosa Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8778 E Appaloosa Trl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Community has a HEATED POOL for the winter months!! You will be amazed when you walk into this stunning
3-bedroom vacation rental home. It is the perfect place to entertain company. An open floor plan and new flooring throughout. The living room has comfortable seating and a 60" flat screen TV. The kitchen has granite counter tops and bright white cabinets. You will love eating at the large dining table that seats 8. The master bedroom has a king sized bed; oversized closet and a flat screen TV; additionally you have private access to the back patio. The master bathroom has granite tile and a glass enclosed shower. The first guest bedroom also has a king sized bed and a flat screen TV. The guest bathroom has granite tile and a glass enclosed shower. The back yard patio is surrounded by fruit trees and is completely private. Enjoy evenings sitting around the built-in fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have any available units?
8778 E Appaloosa Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have?
Some of 8778 E Appaloosa Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8778 E Appaloosa Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8778 E Appaloosa Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8778 E Appaloosa Trl pet-friendly?
No, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl offer parking?
No, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl does not offer parking.
Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have a pool?
Yes, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl has a pool.
Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have accessible units?
No, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8778 E Appaloosa Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8778 E Appaloosa Trl has units with dishwashers.

