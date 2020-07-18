8778 E Appaloosa Trl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool

Community has a HEATED POOL for the winter months!! You will be amazed when you walk into this stunning

3-bedroom vacation rental home. It is the perfect place to entertain company. An open floor plan and new flooring throughout. The living room has comfortable seating and a 60" flat screen TV. The kitchen has granite counter tops and bright white cabinets. You will love eating at the large dining table that seats 8. The master bedroom has a king sized bed; oversized closet and a flat screen TV; additionally you have private access to the back patio. The master bathroom has granite tile and a glass enclosed shower. The first guest bedroom also has a king sized bed and a flat screen TV. The guest bathroom has granite tile and a glass enclosed shower. The back yard patio is surrounded by fruit trees and is completely private. Enjoy evenings sitting around the built-in fire pit.