Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8749 E Rancho Vista Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

8749 E Rancho Vista Dr

8749 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8749 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODEL HOME - UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, Near Chaparral and Pima Rd! IS PERFECT FOR YOU. THIS COZY, CHARM AND CHARACTER HOME OFFERS A WELL DESIGNATED FLOOR PLAN THAT INCLUDES SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, UP-GRATED WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS CABINETRY THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED TILE FLOORING, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES, TANK LESS WATER HEATER, ELECTRIC PANEL, PLUMBING, RV GATE, STORAGE SHED,CEILING FANS WITH REMOTE CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONER IN THE GARAGE. EASY ACCESS TO DINING, SHOPPING & HIGHWAYS, AND NO HOA!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have any available units?
8749 E Rancho Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have?
Some of 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8749 E Rancho Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8749 E Rancho Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
