8749 E Rancho Vista Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RECENTLY REMODEL HOME - UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, Near Chaparral and Pima Rd! IS PERFECT FOR YOU. THIS COZY, CHARM AND CHARACTER HOME OFFERS A WELL DESIGNATED FLOOR PLAN THAT INCLUDES SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, UP-GRATED WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS CABINETRY THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED TILE FLOORING, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES, TANK LESS WATER HEATER, ELECTRIC PANEL, PLUMBING, RV GATE, STORAGE SHED,CEILING FANS WITH REMOTE CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONER IN THE GARAGE. EASY ACCESS TO DINING, SHOPPING & HIGHWAYS, AND NO HOA!



Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.