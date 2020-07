Amenities

GREAT 4 BEDROOM HOME IN McCORMICK RANCH! NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, VAULTED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK-IN CLOSET AND WALK-IN SHOWER. THREE OTHER GOOD-SIZED BEDROOM AND FULL HALL BATH. LARGE COVERED PATIO, BUILT-N BBQ AND FENCED POOL. WASHER/DRYER INCUDED AND TWO CAR GARAGE W/OPENER. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS HOME TODAY!