8701 E AVALON Drive

Amenities
Remodeled just before move in! Pictures are of home before remodel that will take place shortly. Home will be refreshed with all new luxury wood-look vinyl and carpet in the bedrooms. Cabinets will be professionally painted a clean white. This ideally located single level 3 bed, 2 bath home has an open floorplan, extra bedrooms that are split from the master, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and a relaxing spa in the backyard. Rent includes landscaping. Home is in an HOA so you can come home to a well kept neighborhood. Community park is just around the corner. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and the loop 101 for easy access to everything you need. Owner managed. Unfurnished. 12+ month lease.