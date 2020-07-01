8701 E AVALON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Remodeled just before move in! Pictures are of home before remodel that will take place shortly. Home will be refreshed with all new luxury wood-look vinyl and carpet in the bedrooms. Cabinets will be professionally painted a clean white. This ideally located single level 3 bed, 2 bath home has an open floorplan, extra bedrooms that are split from the master, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and a relaxing spa in the backyard. Rent includes landscaping. Home is in an HOA so you can come home to a well kept neighborhood. Community park is just around the corner. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and the loop 101 for easy access to everything you need. Owner managed. Unfurnished. 12+ month lease.