Scottsdale, AZ
8701 E AVALON Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 7:10 PM

8701 E AVALON Drive

8701 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

8701 East Avalon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Remodeled just before move in! Pictures are of home before remodel that will take place shortly. Home will be refreshed with all new luxury wood-look vinyl and carpet in the bedrooms. Cabinets will be professionally painted a clean white. This ideally located single level 3 bed, 2 bath home has an open floorplan, extra bedrooms that are split from the master, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and a relaxing spa in the backyard. Rent includes landscaping. Home is in an HOA so you can come home to a well kept neighborhood. Community park is just around the corner. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and the loop 101 for easy access to everything you need. Owner managed. Unfurnished. 12+ month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 E AVALON Drive have any available units?
8701 E AVALON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 E AVALON Drive have?
Some of 8701 E AVALON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 E AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8701 E AVALON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 E AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8701 E AVALON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8701 E AVALON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8701 E AVALON Drive offers parking.
Does 8701 E AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 E AVALON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 E AVALON Drive have a pool?
No, 8701 E AVALON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8701 E AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 8701 E AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 E AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 E AVALON Drive has units with dishwashers.

