Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

!!!THROUGH THE GATE & ACROSS THE STREET TO THE NEW SALT RIVER BASEBALL FIELDS FOR SPRING TRAINING!!! STUNNING FURNISHED REMODEL IN PREMIER SCOTTSDALE NEIGHBORHOOD-LOCATED ON A QUIET INTERIOR LOT WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF THE POOL-GREAT ATTENTION TO DETAIL IS EVIDENT THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME-THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO THE 'EAT IN' FAMILY ROOM-THE BATHS ARE LOVELY WITH GRANITE VANITIES, VESSEL SINKS & DRAMATIC LIGHTING-CUSTOM PAINT & TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT-ENJOY YOUR OWN FRUIT TREES IN THE VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD-ROLLER SHADES SURROUND THE SIDES & BACK OF THE HOME FOR SECURITY WHEN YOU'RE AWAY-THIS HOME IS LOCATED BY THE EXCLUSIVE MCCORMICK RANCH AREA-CONVENIENT TO ALL THE GREAT SCOTTSDALE AMENITIES!