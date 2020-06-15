All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8651 E ROYAL PALM Road

8651 East Royal Palm Road · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8651 East Royal Palm Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to Paradise! This Expansive Unit Comes Fully Furnished And Equipped For Your Every Need. Open Kitchen With Large Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms With Two Full Bathrooms, Large Living Room With Fireplace Plus A Cozy Den. Gorgeous Wood Floors And Shutters. Large Balcony Overlooking The Lush Complex Grounds Is Perfect For Dining Or Lounging. The Community Offers Two Large Pools, Tennis, Multiple BBQ Areas And Club House With Gym - All This Next To The Amenities Of Scottsdale With Fine Dining, Shopping, Sports Events And Entertainment. Pls Note That NO PETS Are Allowed Per HOA Rules. AVAILABLE 4/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have any available units?
8651 E ROYAL PALM Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have?
Some of 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road currently offering any rent specials?
8651 E ROYAL PALM Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road pet-friendly?
No, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road offer parking?
No, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road does not offer parking.
Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have a pool?
Yes, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road has a pool.
Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have accessible units?
No, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8651 E ROYAL PALM Road has units with dishwashers.
