8651 E ROYAL PALM Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to Paradise! This Expansive Unit Comes Fully Furnished And Equipped For Your Every Need. Open Kitchen With Large Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms With Two Full Bathrooms, Large Living Room With Fireplace Plus A Cozy Den. Gorgeous Wood Floors And Shutters. Large Balcony Overlooking The Lush Complex Grounds Is Perfect For Dining Or Lounging. The Community Offers Two Large Pools, Tennis, Multiple BBQ Areas And Club House With Gym - All This Next To The Amenities Of Scottsdale With Fine Dining, Shopping, Sports Events And Entertainment. Pls Note That NO PETS Are Allowed Per HOA Rules. AVAILABLE 4/15/2020