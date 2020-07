8637 E SAN ALFREDO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, ON A LARGE CORNER LOT, WITH A POOL IN MCCORMICK RANCH. THIS IS THE OPEN AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! FEATURING BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM AND OVERSIZED TILE EVERYWHERE ELSE. MASTER SUITE COMES COMPLETE WITH DUAL VANITY AND A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE CENTRAL 2-WAY FIREPLACE, AND EXPANDED LIVING AREA WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. PASS THROUGH KITCHEN WITH TILE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL OF THE APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SHUTTERS IN THE GUEST BEDROOMS AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. LOTS OF LUSH LANDSCAPING WITH REGULAR SERVICE INCLUDED! CRYSTAL CLEAR POOL WITH WEEKLY SERVICE INCLUDED TOO! FRESH, 2 TONE PAINT INSIDE AND OUT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.