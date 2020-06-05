All apartments in Scottsdale
8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street

8622 East Vista Del Lago · (602) 620-4747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8622 East Vista Del Lago, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Top Notch Beautifully Furnished Vacation Rental in La Vida next to Pinnacle Peak Country Club/Golf Course. You will be amazed when you step inside this recently remodeled, freshly painted, newly furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, spacious patio home! Every detail was meticulously fulfilled to make your stay comfortable & enjoyable. Front patio, courtyard, private back yard with fire pit, water feature, built in bbq and TV make this place a vacationer's dream. Steps away from the tennis courts, community pool and grassy park! Home is fully stocked with all you will need to enjoy your stay(including office supplies and a printer in case you are here for business).Enjoy nearby restaurants, stores and golf courses!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have any available units?
8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have?
Some of 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street does offer parking.
Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street has a pool.
Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
