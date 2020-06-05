8622 E VISTA DEL LAGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Top Notch Beautifully Furnished Vacation Rental in La Vida next to Pinnacle Peak Country Club/Golf Course. You will be amazed when you step inside this recently remodeled, freshly painted, newly furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, spacious patio home! Every detail was meticulously fulfilled to make your stay comfortable & enjoyable. Front patio, courtyard, private back yard with fire pit, water feature, built in bbq and TV make this place a vacationer's dream. Steps away from the tennis courts, community pool and grassy park! Home is fully stocked with all you will need to enjoy your stay(including office supplies and a printer in case you are here for business).Enjoy nearby restaurants, stores and golf courses!