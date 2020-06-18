All apartments in Scottsdale
8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO --
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:08 AM

8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO --

8614 East Vista Del Lago · (602) 430-5898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8614 East Vista Del Lago, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Prime North Scottsdale location in the heart of Pinnacle Peak. Close to shops and restaurants. Charming Patio Home in quaint La Vida which is a unique hidden community. Quiet neighborhood of only 60 Patio homes with a private tree lined Park, Community Pool, Tennis/Pickle ball Court, & private resident back gate all inclusive. Home sits across from the grassy park with mature trees and walking paths. Home has two split bedrooms, and additional small room for studio or office. Vaulted ceilings. Charming gated entry courtyard and generous back patio. Updated kitchen with granite counters. You won't want to leave. Private Pinnacle Peak Country Club membership optional. For sale as well. MLS 6066374

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have any available units?
8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have?
Some of 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- does offer parking.
Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- has a pool.
Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have accessible units?
No, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO -- has units with dishwashers.
