8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool tennis court

READY TO MOVE IN!!! Prime North Scottsdale location in the heart of Pinnacle Peak. Close to shops and restaurants. Charming Patio Home in quaint La Vida which is a unique hidden community. Quiet neighborhood of only 60 Patio homes with a private tree lined Park, Community Pool, Tennis/Pickle ball Court, & private resident back gate all inclusive. Home sits across from the grassy park with mature trees and walking paths. Home has two split bedrooms, and additional small room for studio or office. Vaulted ceilings. Charming gated entry courtyard and generous back patio. Updated kitchen with granite counters. You won't want to leave. Private Pinnacle Peak Country Club membership optional. For sale as well. MLS 6066374