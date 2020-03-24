All apartments in Scottsdale
8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:33 AM

8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive

8566 East Angel Spirit Drive · (480) 229-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8566 East Angel Spirit Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fully Furnished Luxury Golf Rental Home. Featuring 24 hour man gated community as well as hourly neighborhood security patrol. Cul-de-sac lot with spectacular mountain views overlooking the Grayhawk golf course. Private courtyard entry. 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths which includes the attached Casita with private entry. Chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, large island and cooking area, breakfast bar with granite slab counters, plus new appliances. Gas fireplace in the family room. New wide plank engineered hardwood flooring in all the living areas, bedrooms and closets. Newly painted inside and out. New front door. New gas water heater. Split bedroom plan. Resort style yard with a sparkling lap pool. Heated community pool/spa, private tennis courts and within walking distance to Starbucks, Fry's.. Grocery, shops, dining and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have any available units?
8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have?
Some of 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive does offer parking.
Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive has a pool.
Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
