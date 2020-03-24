8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub tennis court

Fully Furnished Luxury Golf Rental Home. Featuring 24 hour man gated community as well as hourly neighborhood security patrol. Cul-de-sac lot with spectacular mountain views overlooking the Grayhawk golf course. Private courtyard entry. 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths which includes the attached Casita with private entry. Chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, large island and cooking area, breakfast bar with granite slab counters, plus new appliances. Gas fireplace in the family room. New wide plank engineered hardwood flooring in all the living areas, bedrooms and closets. Newly painted inside and out. New front door. New gas water heater. Split bedroom plan. Resort style yard with a sparkling lap pool. Heated community pool/spa, private tennis courts and within walking distance to Starbucks, Fry's.. Grocery, shops, dining and more!