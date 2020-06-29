All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8555 E ROMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8555 E ROMA Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

8555 E ROMA Avenue

8555 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8555 East Roma Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 4BR/3.5BA ranch home in an AMAZING Scottsdale location - Only minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, 101 Freeway, Salt River Fields, Fashion Square Mall, Golf Galore, The New Great Wolf Lodge and so much more! The entire home was updated three years ago with tile throughout, new appliances, new paint, new bathrooms, and kitchen. Brand new AC in March 2018. A new pool in 2017. Orange Trees and private back yard. Two car garage. Biking/walking distance to the green belt, spring training stadiums and all the restaurants and bars in Old Town Scottsdale, as well as Fashion Square Mall! Security Deposit and non-refundable cleaning fee. Pool & landscaping services included in rent. This Old Town Scottsdale Gem will not last long, tour it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
8555 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 8555 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8555 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8555 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8555 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8555 E ROMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8555 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8555 E ROMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8555 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8555 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College