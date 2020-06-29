8555 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptional 4BR/3.5BA ranch home in an AMAZING Scottsdale location - Only minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, 101 Freeway, Salt River Fields, Fashion Square Mall, Golf Galore, The New Great Wolf Lodge and so much more! The entire home was updated three years ago with tile throughout, new appliances, new paint, new bathrooms, and kitchen. Brand new AC in March 2018. A new pool in 2017. Orange Trees and private back yard. Two car garage. Biking/walking distance to the green belt, spring training stadiums and all the restaurants and bars in Old Town Scottsdale, as well as Fashion Square Mall! Security Deposit and non-refundable cleaning fee. Pool & landscaping services included in rent. This Old Town Scottsdale Gem will not last long, tour it today!