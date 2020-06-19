8550 E Sells Dr

Amenities

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible retro modern 4 bedroom in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Property sits just 1 min from the Entertainment District, Fashion Square Mall, Golf, and over 100 restaurants! 5 mins to Camelback Mountain. Open concept layout features: Custom Cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer furniture, huge back yard with pool, bbq, yard games, and lounge areas. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

