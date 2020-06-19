All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8550 E Sells Dr

8550 East Sells Drive · (480) 495-1905
Location

8550 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RETRO MODERN - NEWLY RENOVATED! - Property Id: 270237

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible retro modern 4 bedroom in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Property sits just 1 min from the Entertainment District, Fashion Square Mall, Golf, and over 100 restaurants! 5 mins to Camelback Mountain. Open concept layout features: Custom Cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer furniture, huge back yard with pool, bbq, yard games, and lounge areas. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270237
Property Id 270237

(RLNE5741021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 E Sells Dr have any available units?
8550 E Sells Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 E Sells Dr have?
Some of 8550 E Sells Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 E Sells Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8550 E Sells Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 E Sells Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8550 E Sells Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8550 E Sells Dr offer parking?
No, 8550 E Sells Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8550 E Sells Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 E Sells Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 E Sells Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8550 E Sells Dr has a pool.
Does 8550 E Sells Dr have accessible units?
No, 8550 E Sells Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 E Sells Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8550 E Sells Dr has units with dishwashers.
