Scottsdale, AZ
8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:25 AM

8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive

8541 East Tumbleweed Drive · (480) 466-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8541 East Tumbleweed Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Resort living at its BEST. This professionally designed residence blends comfort and modern elegance. You can rent this property furnished or unfurnished. Seamless indoor-outdoor living with retractable glass doors between the expansive living room, gourmet kitchen, and bonus space. These doors open to a massive covered patio, a custom-designed pool and spa, a sport court, built-in BBQ, and several seating areas. The interior is impressive, with large ensuite bedrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, Cantera Stone fireplaces, and a Gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances. Fabulous designer touches are everywhere, like crown molding, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and much more! Here you can enjoy absolute luxury, beauty of the desert, and a great location- all at once!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have any available units?
8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have?
Some of 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive offer parking?
No, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has a pool.
Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have accessible units?
No, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive has units with dishwashers.
