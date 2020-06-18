8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Resort living at its BEST. This professionally designed residence blends comfort and modern elegance. You can rent this property furnished or unfurnished. Seamless indoor-outdoor living with retractable glass doors between the expansive living room, gourmet kitchen, and bonus space. These doors open to a massive covered patio, a custom-designed pool and spa, a sport court, built-in BBQ, and several seating areas. The interior is impressive, with large ensuite bedrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, Cantera Stone fireplaces, and a Gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances. Fabulous designer touches are everywhere, like crown molding, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and much more! Here you can enjoy absolute luxury, beauty of the desert, and a great location- all at once!