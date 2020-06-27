8536 E SAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL home in the highly desirable Park Scottsdale! FULLY REMODELED with NEW ROOF/NEW AC/NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER, new low-E windows, new paint, and new tile/carpet. Feel the WARMTH and COZINESS with MODERN ELEGANCE! Open and inviting family room/dining room and brick fireplace is perfect for gathering. Master bedroom on main floor! 3 spacious bedrooms each has walk in closet. Elegant kitchen has custom shaker cabinets w/soft close, quartz countertop and new S.S.appliances. NEW 8' sliding glass door leads into a large covered patio! Full desert landscaping front and back. Mohave middle school is 2 blocks away. Pride of neighborhood shows! Close to shopping/PARK/ entertainment/freeway 101.