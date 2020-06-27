All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

8536 E SAGE Drive

8536 East Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8536 East Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL home in the highly desirable Park Scottsdale! FULLY REMODELED with NEW ROOF/NEW AC/NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER, new low-E windows, new paint, and new tile/carpet. Feel the WARMTH and COZINESS with MODERN ELEGANCE! Open and inviting family room/dining room and brick fireplace is perfect for gathering. Master bedroom on main floor! 3 spacious bedrooms each has walk in closet. Elegant kitchen has custom shaker cabinets w/soft close, quartz countertop and new S.S.appliances. NEW 8' sliding glass door leads into a large covered patio! Full desert landscaping front and back. Mohave middle school is 2 blocks away. Pride of neighborhood shows! Close to shopping/PARK/ entertainment/freeway 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 E SAGE Drive have any available units?
8536 E SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8536 E SAGE Drive have?
Some of 8536 E SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 E SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8536 E SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 E SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8536 E SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8536 E SAGE Drive offer parking?
No, 8536 E SAGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8536 E SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 E SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 E SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 8536 E SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8536 E SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8536 E SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 E SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8536 E SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
