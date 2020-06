Amenities

Picture yourself sitting in your backyard and watching the sunset over Camelback Mountain! This waterfront property let's you do just that every day! Beautifully furnished, the 3 bedroom/3 bath home is your perfect ''home away from home''. The owner has created a perfect oasis inside & out. The home is fully stocked from kitchen needs to linens. Just bring your toothbrushes! From the lush courtyard entry to the multiple sitting areas overlooking the lake, you won't want to leave this executive rental! Las Palomas is a guard gated community offering their residents a heated pool, spa and tennis courts. Popular restaurants are just a stroll out the neighborhood gates. Living here is a lifestyle! Call today for more information and an appointment to view this extraordinary home!