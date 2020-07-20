All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8528 E OAK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8528 E OAK Street
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:00 AM

8528 E OAK Street

8528 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8528 East Oak Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous remodel rental in Old Town Scottsdale located directly across the street from the highly rated Hohokam Elementary School.The home has been remodeled through out with new roof, windows, water heater and new garage. Inside you will find new flooring (porcelain plank), shaker cabinets, grey Silestone counter tops,SS appliances, custom tiled showers and so much more. New french doors lead you out to the backyard oasis, complete with pebble tec pool, outdoor fire place with covered seating area.This wide open floor plan has 3 large bedrooms and plenty of living space in the great room and family rooms.Short term rental available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 E OAK Street have any available units?
8528 E OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 E OAK Street have?
Some of 8528 E OAK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 E OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
8528 E OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 E OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 8528 E OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8528 E OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 8528 E OAK Street offers parking.
Does 8528 E OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 E OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 E OAK Street have a pool?
Yes, 8528 E OAK Street has a pool.
Does 8528 E OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 8528 E OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 E OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 E OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College