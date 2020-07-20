8528 E OAK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Gorgeous remodel rental in Old Town Scottsdale located directly across the street from the highly rated Hohokam Elementary School.The home has been remodeled through out with new roof, windows, water heater and new garage. Inside you will find new flooring (porcelain plank), shaker cabinets, grey Silestone counter tops,SS appliances, custom tiled showers and so much more. New french doors lead you out to the backyard oasis, complete with pebble tec pool, outdoor fire place with covered seating area.This wide open floor plan has 3 large bedrooms and plenty of living space in the great room and family rooms.Short term rental available.