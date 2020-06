Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

FUN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT SITUATED ABOVE THE GARAGE. QUAINT LIVING/DINING GOURMET KITCHEN. LOADED WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. GAS COOK TOP, GRANITE COUNTERS, WINE REFRIG. BEST PART OF THE APARTMENT IS THE PRIVATE COVERED BALCONY WITH A GRILL ON THE PATIO AND AREAS FOR LOUNGING OUR DINING. COMES WITH 2 COVERED PARKING SPACES. RENT INCLUDES THE UTILITIES, AS WELL AS THE CABLE TV/WIFI.