Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

Looking for something available for immediate move in? Check out this home on an acre corner lot on the heart of 85260. Price varies based on length of stay. Pictures do not reflect new furnishings. This is a must see in person. All appliances included, tons of storage space, NO HOA, RV parking, 2 large storage sheds on property, one can be used as guest house. Has kitchen in it. Fully furnished upon request. 6 month lease or month to month.