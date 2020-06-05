8413 E Citrus Way

Amenities

CITRUS WAY - LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 237959



LARGE 5 BEDROOM RENOVATED HOME NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! Amazing location minutes to hundreds of local attractions; restaurants, cafes, shopping, outdoor hiking/biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! This tri-level home was just renovated with new furnishings, new kitchen, smart TVs, new bathrooms and a private outdoor pool. The home also includes outdoor entertaining area, lounge chairs, in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!

