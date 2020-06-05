All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8413 E Citrus Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8413 E Citrus Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8413 E Citrus Way

8413 East Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8413 East Citrus Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
CITRUS WAY - LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 237959

LARGE 5 BEDROOM RENOVATED HOME NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! Amazing location minutes to hundreds of local attractions; restaurants, cafes, shopping, outdoor hiking/biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! This tri-level home was just renovated with new furnishings, new kitchen, smart TVs, new bathrooms and a private outdoor pool. The home also includes outdoor entertaining area, lounge chairs, in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237959
Property Id 237959

(RLNE5727804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 E Citrus Way have any available units?
8413 E Citrus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 E Citrus Way have?
Some of 8413 E Citrus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 E Citrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
8413 E Citrus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 E Citrus Way pet-friendly?
No, 8413 E Citrus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8413 E Citrus Way offer parking?
No, 8413 E Citrus Way does not offer parking.
Does 8413 E Citrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 E Citrus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 E Citrus Way have a pool?
Yes, 8413 E Citrus Way has a pool.
Does 8413 E Citrus Way have accessible units?
No, 8413 E Citrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 E Citrus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 E Citrus Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College