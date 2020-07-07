8401 E. Bonnie Rose

Amenities

Remodeled Beauty Close to Old Town Scottsdale! - This is a super nice remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with private pool in the best location imaginable near Old Town Scottsdale. Beautiful "wood look" tile flooring and light and bright throughout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Fourth bedroom and third bedroom share hall bath downstairs. This is a tri-level with two bedrooms up a few stairs and two bedrooms down. Corner lot and great access to the 101 and all the cool Scottsdale spots. Hurry - it's never been a rental before and it won't last on the market! Applicants must all have minimum 650 FICO Score and total of three times monthly rent for gross earnings. Rent does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.



