Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8401 E. Bonnie Rose
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

8401 E. Bonnie Rose

8401 East Bonnie Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

8401 East Bonnie Rose Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled Beauty Close to Old Town Scottsdale! - This is a super nice remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with private pool in the best location imaginable near Old Town Scottsdale. Beautiful "wood look" tile flooring and light and bright throughout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Fourth bedroom and third bedroom share hall bath downstairs. This is a tri-level with two bedrooms up a few stairs and two bedrooms down. Corner lot and great access to the 101 and all the cool Scottsdale spots. Hurry - it's never been a rental before and it won't last on the market! Applicants must all have minimum 650 FICO Score and total of three times monthly rent for gross earnings. Rent does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com.

(RLNE5245092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have any available units?
8401 E. Bonnie Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8401 E. Bonnie Rose currently offering any rent specials?
8401 E. Bonnie Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 E. Bonnie Rose pet-friendly?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose offer parking?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose does not offer parking.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have a pool?
Yes, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose has a pool.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have accessible units?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 E. Bonnie Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 E. Bonnie Rose does not have units with air conditioning.

