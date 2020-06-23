8367 E Via De Belleza

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Welcome to the charming Scottsdale bungalow! Newly remodeled and professionally furnished, this versatile home can comfortably house 10.



RESORT STYLE backyard, including a pebble tec pool, built-in barbecue, fire pit and sun deck.



4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 great rooms and a chefs kitchen make this home perfect for your stay!



Centrally located in McCormack Ranch in Scottsdale, youll be 4 miles to Old Town Scottsdale, 2 miles to TopGolf, and walking distance to local shopping and fine dining.