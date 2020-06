Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home, Spacious floor plan, Location, location, location! This light & bright 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with a 1 car garage is nestled in a convenient South Scottsdale location. Home has a private back yard. Approximately 3 miles from Old Town Scottsdale, 5 miles to ASU & Downtown Tempe and 8 miles to Sky Harbor Airport. Updated kitchen and windows, tile throughout and all appliances included! Roof replaced in 2014. This home is a must see Home will not last long!