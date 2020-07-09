8331 E TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

NEW Paint throughout, Great REMODEL with open floor plan; in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. All new in 2015: new tile floor, new kitchen appliances, new bathrooms, new washer/dryer, new carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new backsplash, new granite countertops, new interior paint, new lighting, new ceiling fans. Other features include: two car garage with extra storage & private backyard with firepit, grassy area and mature landscaping. Inside laundry too! All of this, close to award-winning Scottsdale schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this one. It shows VERY well and will not disappoint! Landscaping included in rent.