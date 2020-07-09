All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8331 E TURNEY Avenue

8331 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8331 East Turney Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
NEW Paint throughout, Great REMODEL with open floor plan; in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. All new in 2015: new tile floor, new kitchen appliances, new bathrooms, new washer/dryer, new carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new backsplash, new granite countertops, new interior paint, new lighting, new ceiling fans. Other features include: two car garage with extra storage & private backyard with firepit, grassy area and mature landscaping. Inside laundry too! All of this, close to award-winning Scottsdale schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this one. It shows VERY well and will not disappoint! Landscaping included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
8331 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 8331 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8331 E TURNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 E TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

