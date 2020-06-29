8329 E. Sells Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool furnished

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, Stunning Pool Located in Old Town Scottsdale- Option to Rent Fully Furnished. - Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a great back yard for entertaining. Only minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale and located in a highly desirable neighborhood. You will fall in love with spacious 3 bedroom with an open kitchen floor plan. . This home has brand new granite throughout both bathrooms and the kitchen. Relax in the stunning pool and enjoy the private backyard with includes a step up gazebo. This house includes a large garage. Washer and dryer are included. Pets accepted upon owners approval and refundable deposit. Pool and lawn service are included. Act fast as this home is one of a kind and will not last long. Property could include furniture upon request and small fee may apply.



Total monthly rent payment is $2350, includes monthly administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $2350, $200 Administration Fee due on lease start date. Refundable Pet deposit of $350, if applicable, and $20 monthly pet fee.



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $60 for the first adult applicant, $30 for each additional adult applicant.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 for 1st applicant. Additional applicants fee is $30. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form (attached)

* Rental history form (attached)

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.



