Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

8328 E Calle De Alegria --

8328 East Calle De Alegria · No Longer Available
Location

8328 East Calle De Alegria, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Light and bright fully remodeled home in highly desirable North Scottsdale guard gated community of Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates. House was taken down to studs and rebuilt using a variety of high end finishes. Custom cabinets throughout from Distinctive Custom Cabinetry, quartzsite and quartz slab countertops, new windows and doors, custom wood beamed vaulted ceilings in main room and master bedroom, spa inspired master bathroom, new garage doors, new roof, 12' mutli-slide opening across back of home, new turf and putting green, and more. Great low maintenance lock and leave option for our winter visitors. Oversized lot with lots of mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have any available units?
8328 E Calle De Alegria -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have?
Some of 8328 E Calle De Alegria --'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- currently offering any rent specials?
8328 E Calle De Alegria -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- pet-friendly?
No, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- offer parking?
Yes, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- offers parking.
Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have a pool?
Yes, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- has a pool.
Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have accessible units?
No, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 E Calle De Alegria -- has units with dishwashers.

