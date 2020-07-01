8328 E Calle De Alegria

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Light and bright fully remodeled home in highly desirable North Scottsdale guard gated community of Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates. House was taken down to studs and rebuilt using a variety of high end finishes. Custom cabinets throughout from Distinctive Custom Cabinetry, quartzsite and quartz slab countertops, new windows and doors, custom wood beamed vaulted ceilings in main room and master bedroom, spa inspired master bathroom, new garage doors, new roof, 12' mutli-slide opening across back of home, new turf and putting green, and more. Great low maintenance lock and leave option for our winter visitors. Oversized lot with lots of mature trees.