Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:42 PM

8326 E LA SENDA Drive

8326 East La Senda Drive · (480) 323-6763
Location

8326 East La Senda Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3699 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to this luxury furnished retreat located behind the guard gates of Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates backing to the 18th tee box of the private Pinnacle Peak Country club. This brand new home that is furnished with custom and high end luxury furniture, artwork, accessories and linens awaits you to enjoy the lifestyle of North Scottsdale. The warm sunny winter days will invite you to experience amazing outdoor living space offering breathtaking sunset, mountain and golf course views in the resort style outdoor space including heated pool and spa, built in bar b q, fireplace and fire pit and amazing new Restoration Hardware patio furniture. The home is one of the finest furnished luxury rentals in North Scottsdale. Do not miss your opportunity to enjoy this timeless retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have any available units?
8326 E LA SENDA Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have?
Some of 8326 E LA SENDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 E LA SENDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8326 E LA SENDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 E LA SENDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive offers parking.
Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive has a pool.
Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 E LA SENDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8326 E LA SENDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
