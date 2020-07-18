8326 E LA SENDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to this luxury furnished retreat located behind the guard gates of Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates backing to the 18th tee box of the private Pinnacle Peak Country club. This brand new home that is furnished with custom and high end luxury furniture, artwork, accessories and linens awaits you to enjoy the lifestyle of North Scottsdale. The warm sunny winter days will invite you to experience amazing outdoor living space offering breathtaking sunset, mountain and golf course views in the resort style outdoor space including heated pool and spa, built in bar b q, fireplace and fire pit and amazing new Restoration Hardware patio furniture. The home is one of the finest furnished luxury rentals in North Scottsdale. Do not miss your opportunity to enjoy this timeless retreat.