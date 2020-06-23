All apartments in Scottsdale
8257 E LARIAT Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

8257 E LARIAT Lane

8257 East Lariat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8257 East Lariat Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vistana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath rental with Travertine Tile Flooring, warm interior palette and plantation shutters throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Ample sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Master bedroom has a private entrance and a walk in closet and double sinks. No interior steps. Large backyard (over an acre) with plenty of room for entertaining with a covered patio, exterior fireplace & built in BBQ. sparkling pool and spa, plus rooftop deck with city & mountain views. House vacant w/a few pieces that can be left if tenant wants. Kitchen & Family room painted 7-19. Starting 8-8-19 new quartz countertops will be installed & all cabinets will be painted white.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have any available units?
8257 E LARIAT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have?
Some of 8257 E LARIAT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 E LARIAT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8257 E LARIAT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 E LARIAT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8257 E LARIAT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8257 E LARIAT Lane offers parking.
Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8257 E LARIAT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8257 E LARIAT Lane has a pool.
Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have accessible units?
No, 8257 E LARIAT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 E LARIAT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8257 E LARIAT Lane has units with dishwashers.
