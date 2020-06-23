8257 E LARIAT Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath rental with Travertine Tile Flooring, warm interior palette and plantation shutters throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Ample sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Master bedroom has a private entrance and a walk in closet and double sinks. No interior steps. Large backyard (over an acre) with plenty of room for entertaining with a covered patio, exterior fireplace & built in BBQ. sparkling pool and spa, plus rooftop deck with city & mountain views. House vacant w/a few pieces that can be left if tenant wants. Kitchen & Family room painted 7-19. Starting 8-8-19 new quartz countertops will be installed & all cabinets will be painted white.