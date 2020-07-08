All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA --
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:30 AM

8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA --

8246 East via De La Escuela · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8246 East via De La Escuela, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible, Gorgeous, Completely Remodeled! All Granite counters, sinks, fixtures, 18'' Porcelain Tile T/O! Walls moved to open up an already spacious home. The Bedrooms are Huge! The Bathrooms are Huge! The Closets are Huge! The...you get the idea. The low-maintenance, but roomy and private backyard and covered patio are perfect for entertaining. You will thoroughly enjoy this exceptional unfurnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, single level TH/Patio Home with 2 car garage in the fantastic Hayden Greenbelt Corridor. Fabulous Community with Clubhouse, Pool & Spa! EZ access to all of Scottsdale's finest amenities and the 101 Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have any available units?
8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have?
Some of 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- currently offering any rent specials?
8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- pet-friendly?
No, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- offer parking?
Yes, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- offers parking.
Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have a pool?
Yes, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- has a pool.
Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have accessible units?
No, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College