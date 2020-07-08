8246 E VIA DE LA ESCUELA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible, Gorgeous, Completely Remodeled! All Granite counters, sinks, fixtures, 18'' Porcelain Tile T/O! Walls moved to open up an already spacious home. The Bedrooms are Huge! The Bathrooms are Huge! The Closets are Huge! The...you get the idea. The low-maintenance, but roomy and private backyard and covered patio are perfect for entertaining. You will thoroughly enjoy this exceptional unfurnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, single level TH/Patio Home with 2 car garage in the fantastic Hayden Greenbelt Corridor. Fabulous Community with Clubhouse, Pool & Spa! EZ access to all of Scottsdale's finest amenities and the 101 Loop.