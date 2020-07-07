8245 East Bell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

MUST SEE! Beautiful move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom w/ garage and lots of upgrades! Conveniently located in the beautiful "Montana Del Sol" GATED Community off of Bell & Hayden!

This property boasts high ceilings, extremely well kept, kitchen open to family room, wonderful covered patio. Family room includes fireplace and lots of built-ins. Spacious master suite includes large bathroom and walk-in closet. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED! Good storage in garage. Enjoy the pristine Community Pool and other amenities! Must see this fabulous home! Wonderful Scottsdale location close to great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, TPC Golf Course, and much more!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.