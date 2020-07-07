All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8245 East Bell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8245 East Bell Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:37 AM

8245 East Bell Road

8245 East Bell Road · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8245 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE! Beautiful move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom w/ garage and lots of upgrades! Conveniently located in the beautiful "Montana Del Sol" GATED Community off of Bell & Hayden!
This property boasts high ceilings, extremely well kept, kitchen open to family room, wonderful covered patio. Family room includes fireplace and lots of built-ins. Spacious master suite includes large bathroom and walk-in closet. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED! Good storage in garage. Enjoy the pristine Community Pool and other amenities! Must see this fabulous home! Wonderful Scottsdale location close to great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, TPC Golf Course, and much more!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 East Bell Road have any available units?
8245 East Bell Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 East Bell Road have?
Some of 8245 East Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 East Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
8245 East Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 East Bell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8245 East Bell Road is pet friendly.
Does 8245 East Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 8245 East Bell Road offers parking.
Does 8245 East Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 East Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 East Bell Road have a pool?
Yes, 8245 East Bell Road has a pool.
Does 8245 East Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 8245 East Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 East Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 East Bell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8245 East Bell Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity