Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

8237 East Weldon Avenue

8237 East Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8237 East Weldon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
8237 East Weldon Avenue Available 04/01/20 Furnished 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home with Pool - Welcome home to the beautifully remodeled single level home full of charm and character! Fully furnished with 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone! Home has been beautifully redone with new paint, flooring, cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. A feeling of spaciousness greets you as you enter into your great room that wows tons of natural light. Large great room is perfect for entertaining. Master suite boast en suite bath with walk in shower and door leading to the backyard. Jump in your sparkling pool on those hot summer days. Covered patio and tons of yard space!

Available for an 04.01.2020 move in.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5169367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have any available units?
8237 East Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 8237 East Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 East Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8237 East Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 East Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8237 East Weldon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 8237 East Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 East Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8237 East Weldon Avenue has a pool.
Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8237 East Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 East Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8237 East Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
