Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

8237 East Weldon Avenue Available 04/01/20 Furnished 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home with Pool - Welcome home to the beautifully remodeled single level home full of charm and character! Fully furnished with 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone! Home has been beautifully redone with new paint, flooring, cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. A feeling of spaciousness greets you as you enter into your great room that wows tons of natural light. Large great room is perfect for entertaining. Master suite boast en suite bath with walk in shower and door leading to the backyard. Jump in your sparkling pool on those hot summer days. Covered patio and tons of yard space!



Available for an 04.01.2020 move in.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Pets Allowed



