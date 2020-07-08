8222 E Sheridan St

Amenities

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. This large and modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Just 3 minutes to everything in downtown Old Town Scottsdale & hundreds of entertainment options available all while being located in a quiet residential neighborhood for privacy! This home features a beautiful fully stocked kitchen and amazing dining space, open concept living/dining with large flat screen TV. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

