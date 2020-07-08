All apartments in Scottsdale
8222 E Sheridan St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8222 E Sheridan St

8222 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

8222 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
OLD TOWN FAMILY HOUSE-MINS TO ENTERTAINMENT DIST. - Property Id: 270120

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. This large and modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Just 3 minutes to everything in downtown Old Town Scottsdale & hundreds of entertainment options available all while being located in a quiet residential neighborhood for privacy! This home features a beautiful fully stocked kitchen and amazing dining space, open concept living/dining with large flat screen TV. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270120
Property Id 270120

(RLNE5739869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8222 E Sheridan St have any available units?
8222 E Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8222 E Sheridan St have?
Some of 8222 E Sheridan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8222 E Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
8222 E Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8222 E Sheridan St pet-friendly?
No, 8222 E Sheridan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8222 E Sheridan St offer parking?
No, 8222 E Sheridan St does not offer parking.
Does 8222 E Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8222 E Sheridan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8222 E Sheridan St have a pool?
No, 8222 E Sheridan St does not have a pool.
Does 8222 E Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 8222 E Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 8222 E Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8222 E Sheridan St has units with dishwashers.

