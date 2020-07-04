8220 E SAGE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool

This Luxurious 2008 built 4bd/2ba (4th bed currently configured as den/office) custom home on an oversized pie shaped lot has everything you're looking for. All Ceilings 10' High. Open floor plan w/Large Great Room, Dining room with Built ins and drink fridge. The Gourmet Kitchen has double ovens, 6 Burner Gas Range Top, and large walk-in pantry & island. Freshly Painted Sand Stucco exterior & smooth texture interior Master Bedroom w/ SGD to yard, Luxurious Master Bath with separate jetted tub and shower and Huge walk in master closet. Tankless water heater, laundry room w/ sink and fridge preplumb. Resort style backyard, over 1,000 sf of paver patios w/12 person firepit, raised garden & remodeled pebble tec playpool. Very short walk to Chaparral Park/Old Town Owner/Agent.