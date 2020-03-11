All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:26 AM

8217 E HOVERLAND Road

8217 East Hoverland Road · No Longer Available
Location

8217 East Hoverland Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in guard gated Grayhawk Talon neighborhood. This beautifully updated and tastefully decorated floorplan doesn't become available very often. Back yard with plunge pool and putting green. Located on a quiet cul de sac close to the many amenities North Scottsdale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have any available units?
8217 E HOVERLAND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have?
Some of 8217 E HOVERLAND Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 E HOVERLAND Road currently offering any rent specials?
8217 E HOVERLAND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 E HOVERLAND Road pet-friendly?
No, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road offer parking?
Yes, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road does offer parking.
Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have a pool?
Yes, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road has a pool.
Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have accessible units?
No, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 E HOVERLAND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 E HOVERLAND Road has units with dishwashers.
