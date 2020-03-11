8217 E HOVERLAND Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green

Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in guard gated Grayhawk Talon neighborhood. This beautifully updated and tastefully decorated floorplan doesn't become available very often. Back yard with plunge pool and putting green. Located on a quiet cul de sac close to the many amenities North Scottsdale has to offer.