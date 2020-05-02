8208 E SHERIDAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! MwM releases another remodeled gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath property for the discerning Tenant whose priorities are Location, Lifestyle and Luxurious Living! Enter into oversized formal living room/ dining room with Restoration Hardware Chandelier. Kitchen opens onto private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Wood burning Fireplace in quaint TV/reading room. Enjoy Old Town Scottsdale's finest restaurants, hiking, biking, nightlife within minutes from your new home or simply enjoy Sunny Scottsdale from the privacy of your large covered patio and POOL!! Additionally enjoy new appliances, laundry with brand new washer and dryer included, carports for 2 cars, off street parking located on a quiet street. A must see!