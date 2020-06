8188 E DEL CUARZO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool hot tub tennis court

LAKE ANGELA!! THIS HOME IS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE WATERFRONT!! 3 BR, 2.5 BA, FULLY FURNISHED HOME THAT BACKS A LUSH GREENBELT. SHORT WALK FROM YOUR LARGE PATIO TO THE MAIN HEATED POOL/SPA. HARDWOOD FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND SKYLIGHTS!! A CHIMNEY THAT SOARS TO THE TOP WITH THIS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE!! GLASS DOORS.. ONE BEDROOM SET UP AS A PERMANENT OFFICE!! GREAT LOCATION.. 23+ MILE WALKING/ HIKING PATH RIGHT THERE, 2 TENNIS COURTS! MULTIPLE RESTAURANTS/ COFFEE SHOPS RIGHT ACROSS THE LAKE!! 101 CLOSE BY,, OLD TOWN AND KIERLAND EASY DRIVE!! A QUIET McCORMICK RANCH HOME!! READY FOR SHORT TERM !! OR 12 MONTHS!!