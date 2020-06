8165 E DEL CUARZO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

FURNISHED !!! WOW! LAKE FRONT & LOVELY! YOUR CLIENTS WILL ENJOY THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH NEWER TILE, CARPET, PAINT, FURNISHINGS, ETC-LITE & OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR & SEPARATE EATING AREA THAT IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM & LEADS TO BEAUTIFUL PATIO OVERLOOKING THE WATER-PERFECT PLACE TO RELAX, LET GO & PRETEND YOU ARE IN THE MEDITERRANEAN-1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE IN ON SEASONAL LEASES. RATE FOR OFF-SEASON OR LONG TERM NEGOTIABLE & WILL NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES.