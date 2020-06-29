All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

8161 E GLENROSA Avenue

8161 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8161 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse in fantastic Scottsdale location. 1st floor has neutral tile. Kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets & black appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher & fridge. 1/2 bath downstairs with pedestal sink. New carpet on stairs & bedrooms. New Paint. Full bath upstairs. Lovely courtyard/patio with lemon tree. Extra storage in laundry room adjacent to patio with W/D included. One covered parking with additional guest. Community pool. Near parks, public tennis, SCAR & Old Town. Easy access to loop 101. Well kept complex. HOA allows pet at 25lbs or less. Background check performed. Employment & Rental history verified. No smoking property. Tenant responsible for utilities & $69 service fee toward any repair except HVAC. Income 3xrent. owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
8161 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8161 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

