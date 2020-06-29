8161 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse in fantastic Scottsdale location. 1st floor has neutral tile. Kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets & black appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher & fridge. 1/2 bath downstairs with pedestal sink. New carpet on stairs & bedrooms. New Paint. Full bath upstairs. Lovely courtyard/patio with lemon tree. Extra storage in laundry room adjacent to patio with W/D included. One covered parking with additional guest. Community pool. Near parks, public tennis, SCAR & Old Town. Easy access to loop 101. Well kept complex. HOA allows pet at 25lbs or less. Background check performed. Employment & Rental history verified. No smoking property. Tenant responsible for utilities & $69 service fee toward any repair except HVAC. Income 3xrent. owner/agent