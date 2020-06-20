8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206

Amenities

2 Bed + 2 Bath Remodeled Condo - Hayden and McDowell - Super cute 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the heart of old town Scottsdale! This condo has been remodeled and features laminate wood flooring, new paint, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, including fridge, private storage room and assigned covered parking. Located in the Pueblos of Scottsdale complex, featuring a community pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse/rec room, this is the perfect location close to ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Freeway access, Restaurants, Shopping and More!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5760360)