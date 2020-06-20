All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206

8155 East Roosevelt Street · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8155 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bed + 2 Bath Remodeled Condo - Hayden and McDowell - Super cute 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the heart of old town Scottsdale! This condo has been remodeled and features laminate wood flooring, new paint, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, including fridge, private storage room and assigned covered parking. Located in the Pueblos of Scottsdale complex, featuring a community pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse/rec room, this is the perfect location close to ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Freeway access, Restaurants, Shopping and More!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5760360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have any available units?
8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have?
Some of 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 currently offering any rent specials?
8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 is pet friendly.
Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 offer parking?
Yes, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 does offer parking.
Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have a pool?
Yes, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 has a pool.
Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have accessible units?
No, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8155 East Roosevelt Street Unit #206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity