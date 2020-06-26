8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to make this fabulous, completely remodeled top to bottom, South Scottsdale ''SoSco'' home your new residence. There's just under 2,000 sf with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a deluxe chef's kitchen, a large open living area plus a separate bonus room. Also featured is an inside laundry, beautifully landscaped yards with gravel and grassy outdoor spaces, pebble tech diving pool including a fun slide plus a double RV gate offering direct street access and concrete parking slabs for all your toys (NO HOA). This designer home features high-end finishes throughout including custom stained concrete floors; a state of the art kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, stainless steel farmer sink, a center island, beautiful white cabinetry including roll-out shelving, frosted glass door inserts and crown moldings, extensive use of subway tile, gorgeous white stone countertops and a large family hub chalkboard. The owner has installed recessed lighting and skylight tubes for lots of natural light in all the rights places; ceiling fans in all rooms; plus designer light fixtures, hardware and new 2-inch white wood blinds throughout the home. What more could you ask for????



This awesome home has convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, ASU and Sky Harbor Airport all just miles away. Enjoy the valley's best shopping, dining, and entertainment at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe Market Place, Chandler Fashion Center, the Biltmore Fashion Park or any of the other various local hotspots. Just a few short minutes to both the Loops 101 and 202 for easy travel around the Valley of the Sun.