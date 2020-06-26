All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

8144 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8144 East Fairmount Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Don't miss the opportunity to make this fabulous, completely remodeled top to bottom, South Scottsdale ''SoSco'' home your new residence. There's just under 2,000 sf with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a deluxe chef's kitchen, a large open living area plus a separate bonus room. Also featured is an inside laundry, beautifully landscaped yards with gravel and grassy outdoor spaces, pebble tech diving pool including a fun slide plus a double RV gate offering direct street access and concrete parking slabs for all your toys (NO HOA). This designer home features high-end finishes throughout including custom stained concrete floors; a state of the art kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, stainless steel farmer sink, a center island, beautiful white cabinetry including roll-out shelving, frosted glass door inserts and crown moldings, extensive use of subway tile, gorgeous white stone countertops and a large family hub chalkboard. The owner has installed recessed lighting and skylight tubes for lots of natural light in all the rights places; ceiling fans in all rooms; plus designer light fixtures, hardware and new 2-inch white wood blinds throughout the home. What more could you ask for????

This awesome home has convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, ASU and Sky Harbor Airport all just miles away. Enjoy the valley's best shopping, dining, and entertainment at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe Market Place, Chandler Fashion Center, the Biltmore Fashion Park or any of the other various local hotspots. Just a few short minutes to both the Loops 101 and 202 for easy travel around the Valley of the Sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a pool.
Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8144 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
