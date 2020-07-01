8139 E Osborn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

OLD TOWN MODERN BEAUTY! 4 BED 3 BATH!



This home is fully furnished rental. Incredible NEW, bright, fun 4 bedroom and 3 bath in walking distance to everything that OLD TOWN Scottsdale has to offer! Amazing neighborhood with enormous backyard with a private pool and plenty of outdoor seating! This home was just constructed and is ready for you to enjoy! Come see why GoodNight Stay's newest addition is perfect for your vacation to Scottsdale! Over 100 restaurants, 400 stores, 25 bars within minutes of the home!!

