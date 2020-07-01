All apartments in Scottsdale
8139 E Osborn Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8139 E Osborn Rd

8139 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

8139 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
OLD TOWN MODERN BEAUTY! 4 BED 3 BATH! - Property Id: 260664

This home is fully furnished rental. Incredible NEW, bright, fun 4 bedroom and 3 bath in walking distance to everything that OLD TOWN Scottsdale has to offer! Amazing neighborhood with enormous backyard with a private pool and plenty of outdoor seating! This home was just constructed and is ready for you to enjoy! Come see why GoodNight Stay's newest addition is perfect for your vacation to Scottsdale! Over 100 restaurants, 400 stores, 25 bars within minutes of the home!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260664
Property Id 260664

(RLNE5727821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8139 E Osborn Rd have any available units?
8139 E Osborn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8139 E Osborn Rd have?
Some of 8139 E Osborn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8139 E Osborn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8139 E Osborn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8139 E Osborn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8139 E Osborn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8139 E Osborn Rd offer parking?
No, 8139 E Osborn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8139 E Osborn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8139 E Osborn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8139 E Osborn Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8139 E Osborn Rd has a pool.
Does 8139 E Osborn Rd have accessible units?
No, 8139 E Osborn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8139 E Osborn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8139 E Osborn Rd has units with dishwashers.

