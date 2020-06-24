All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8112 E MULBERRY Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

8112 E MULBERRY Street

8112 East Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

8112 East Mulberry Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled in one of Scottsdale's most prominent zip codes, this furnished rental crafts the perfect balance of location, space, and amenities to create the ideal Scottsdale retreat. This single level home offers over 2,000(SF) of livable space with 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 spa-like bathrooms. The home amenities include private heated pool, relaxing hot tub, upgraded kitchen, dining area, living room, and so much more. This is truly a move-in ready home! Available monthly from May 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have any available units?
8112 E MULBERRY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have?
Some of 8112 E MULBERRY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 E MULBERRY Street currently offering any rent specials?
8112 E MULBERRY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 E MULBERRY Street pet-friendly?
No, 8112 E MULBERRY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street offer parking?
No, 8112 E MULBERRY Street does not offer parking.
Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 E MULBERRY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have a pool?
Yes, 8112 E MULBERRY Street has a pool.
Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have accessible units?
No, 8112 E MULBERRY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 E MULBERRY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 E MULBERRY Street has units with dishwashers.
