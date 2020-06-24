8112 E MULBERRY Street

Amenities

Nestled in one of Scottsdale's most prominent zip codes, this furnished rental crafts the perfect balance of location, space, and amenities to create the ideal Scottsdale retreat. This single level home offers over 2,000(SF) of livable space with 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 spa-like bathrooms. The home amenities include private heated pool, relaxing hot tub, upgraded kitchen, dining area, living room, and so much more. This is truly a move-in ready home! Available monthly from May 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019.